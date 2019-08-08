Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently tweeted about his opinion on scrapping of Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In the tweet, he ‘strongly condemned the violence and tyranny conducted against Kashmiris’ and prayed for the ‘lives of the innocent and all over the world’.

His tweet reads,” Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah, I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers. Also, I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world (sic)”

Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important (cont) https://t.co/7lBJRH1K7y — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) August 6, 2019



However, his tweet did not go well with his Indian fans and irked them. Soon his post was flooded with thousands of comments where people mercilessly trolled him. One user commented, “To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now. #kashmir #article370 #india. #atifaslam.” While the other wrote, “I think u wanted to write balochistan but spellings are little beyond your level so…you googled what was trending….never mind whats cost of your currency now a days..what is inflation rate…??.still looking to find work in india..?? @GautamGambhir @ZeeNews @smritiirani.”

Check Twitter reactions here:

To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now. #kashmir #article370 #india. #atifaslam. pic.twitter.com/J8zgBbkKgR — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2019

And there are still a bunch of idiots who insist on making him sing for their projects !! — Vishal Malhotra (@Vishhman) August 6, 2019

I think u wanted to write balochistan but spellings are little beyond your level so…you googled what was trending….never mind whats cost of your currency now a days..what is inflation rate…??.still looking to find work in india..??@GautamGambhir @ZeeNews @smritiirani — Sahil (@Sahilsood197) August 6, 2019

Don’t get into politics sir. Kashmiris are safe in India and they love their nation. Why didn’t this tweet came after Pulwama Attacks?Soldiers were killed then, condemning won’t have let you to any loss. — Atif Aslam-Milestone (@AslamMilestone) August 6, 2019

And please don’t fall for any propagandas.

A good decision has been taken for better future of kashmiris. They are indians. They are us. They will be protected. Let them cry for losing kashmir (as a land and resources, they don’t care about kashmiris )

Kashmir has suffered… — RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@Rafaz_aadeez) August 6, 2019

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds — Malik Haseeb (@realmalikhaseeb) August 6, 2019



After Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that Article 370 stands revoked from the Indian constitution, several film stars took to social media to react on the historic political development in the country.