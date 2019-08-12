Hashtag #UnsubscribeIndiansYouTubers is trending on Twitter after Pakistani tweeps have declared that they are going to boycott Indian YouTube channels following Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir). They are also influencing other Pakistanis to do the same.

The announcement was made public on August 5 and since then Pakistani Twitter has been fuming with hate messages in abundance. India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Coming back on boycotting Indian YouTube channels, many even said that they never subscribed to any Indian YouTube channel. Earlier, it was announced that Pakistan would be banning Indian films and that nothing with Indian origin would be streamed.

We must all play our part and contribute in this fight against terror!#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/e4Bm870BqL — Shahzeb Hamid (@ShahzebHamid) August 11, 2019

As a Muslim and Pakistani i have unsubscribe all indian channels do it guys #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/oA7UkR6NJX — Farazthahim (@Farazthahim1) August 10, 2019

#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers

Trust Me .. We Can Defeat india … if we stop and boycott on little things … they ll become infront of you,,🙂

Boycott Channels.

Social Media .

Songs.Movies.

Adds. Strories.

Dramas.Comedy Shows. BIG BOSS pic.twitter.com/YxYSINOWT6 — Aqib Khan’s Surawal (آقئ) (@SurawalAqibKhan) August 10, 2019

My reaction to pakistan boycotting Indian YouTube channels.#UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/um9hotsS9Q — abhinandan goyal (@styleabhinandan) August 11, 2019

This is what pakistanis unsubscribing to indian youtubers looks like #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/igME3a59eT — Digvijay (@rahulsh35399869) August 11, 2019

Reaction of Pakistani Youtubers who earn by reacting to Indian content, after Pakistani trolls trend #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/RrI0Ag5ig1 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 11, 2019

When Pakistan dont have money for Internet so They unsubscribe Indian Youtubers.😎 Pakistani be Like- #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/GNUMGgMcul — Surbhi Thakur (@JCBwaliLadki) August 11, 2019

When Pakistani do something unusual in which India don’t give a fuck #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/uAdV0XUG28 — Nishant singh (@nishantsngh993) August 11, 2019

Pakistani people are unsub-

scribing Indian youtubers channel Le Indian youtubers: #UnsubscribeIndiansYoutubers pic.twitter.com/cX3nrnQwjP — Vishal (@letxbe) August 11, 2019

Indians are just talking it lightly and giving it back with funny content.