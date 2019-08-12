Hashtag #UnsubscribeIndiansYouTubers is trending on Twitter after Pakistani tweeps have declared that they are going to boycott Indian YouTube channels following Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir). They are also influencing other Pakistanis to do the same.
The announcement was made public on August 5 and since then Pakistani Twitter has been fuming with hate messages in abundance. India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Coming back on boycotting Indian YouTube channels, many even said that they never subscribed to any Indian YouTube channel. Earlier, it was announced that Pakistan would be banning Indian films and that nothing with Indian origin would be streamed.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
Memes and hilarious reactions started pouring in by Indians after #UnsubscribeIndiansYouTubers trends.
Indians are just talking it lightly and giving it back with funny content.