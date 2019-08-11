Actor, Singer, Producer and a UN Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra was yelled at by a Pakistani woman at an event who accused her of encouraging ‘war’ with Pakistan. However, the actor replied with a lot of grace and mentioned that she’s patriotic but would never support a war. Priyanka was present as a guest at the Beauticon event in Los Angeles on Saturday when a Pakistani woman sitting in the audience took the mic and started speaking.

The woman targeted Priyanka for her tweet praising Indian army after India did air-strike on Pakistan following the Pulwama attack on February 14 that took the lives of many CRPF troopers. PC had tweeted, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳 🙏🏽” (sic) as the news of India’s air-strike on Pakistan came in.

The woman told the actor that she is not performing her duties as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador if she feels proud about encouraging war with Pakistan. She told the former Miss World: “You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this …As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business”.

As she paused to find more words, Priyanka said, “I hear you!”. Then, maintaining a calm stance, Priyanka started speaking and told her, “Priyanka said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.” Watch the entire video here:

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

It’s beautiful to see Priyanka setting just the right examples globally and representing an Indian woman who has strong opinions and she’s unapologetic having them. Her words asking women to support other women in the world and help them grow in life are important. At the same event, she also spoke about how women can be at the important positions and they should strive to be there. She said, “The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We’re 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting (women) in positions of power. I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I’ll be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well.”