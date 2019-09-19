A panelist on Pakistani channel GTV fell off the chair during a live debate on Kashmir, a video of which is doing the rounds on various social media platforms. And netizens can’t just stop laughing as the neighbouring country, it seems, is teeming with funny characters.

During a live discussion on Kashmir an analyst falls off his chair. This happened on Pakistan’s GTV. pic.twitter.com/gWGcBoboVi — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 17, 2019

What’s surprising in this video is how the panelist, identified as Mazhar Barlas, a journalist, just disappeared from the screen. The reactions of the other panelist and the anchor are, however, worth noticing. The other panelist attempted to appear unfazed — her brows were lightly furrowed when this untoward incident occurred. The camera quickly focussed on the anchor, who bit his tongue and then looked down making a plain face.

Trick of Chinese chair — Nation Geography (@Alien_mission) September 17, 2019

Same is going to happen with pakistani goverment. — Nitin Shirsat (@NitinShirsat12) September 19, 2019

The only way Pakistan can be victorious is by making us die of laughter 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪🤪 — Aritra Chatterjee 🇮🇳 (@aritrac1984) September 17, 2019

He just went down to pick a coin. Is economy mein paapi pet ka sawaal hai 😂 — S (@lo0tera) September 18, 2019

One minister gets an electric shock.

Analyst falls off chair!

Mudi musht rejin! Notice the anchor’s tongue and then trying to cover it up! — One Of Four (@charlogdude) September 17, 2019

The incident came close on heels of Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed getting an electric shock during his speech criticising India on the Kashmir issue. Incidentally, the television debate was also on Kashmir, which has made many ask on social media why such mishaps take place every time Pakistan take up the issue of Kashmir.

And on other occasions, too, there’s no dearth of real-life mishaps events leading to laughter on social media

Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, reportedly retweeted a post of a porn star that claimed the actor was a Kashmiri man and suffered injuries due to the use of a pellet gun. Later, the film star thanked Basit for ‘gaining followers’ on Twitter.

Pakistan senator Rehman Malik left netizens in splits after he tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while criticising PM Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir.