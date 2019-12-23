The makers of Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill have dropped the trailer of the film and it is receiving all kinds of applauds on social media. The film revolves around a mother, who was once a Kabaddi player but left the sport after being married and having a kid. The trailer shows how every mother should go for the second chance. In the film, Kangana plays the role of Jaya and takes up the second chance of being a top Kabaddi player and how she makes India proud.

Now, netizens cannot stop praising Kanagan’s ‘award-winning’ performance and have appreciated Ashwiny Iyer’s directorial. One user tweeted, “It’s a GOLD!! Loved @Ashwinyiyer’s #PangaTrailer… Kangana Ranaut gonna win the hearts and awards again… And Nikhil Mehrotra seems set to give us one more gem after #Dangal and #Chhichhore! Can’t wait to watch it in theatres on 24th Jan!.”

Another user wrote, “#PangaTrailer suggests the film #Panga is all about the journey of a mother who fights against all odds to follow her dream and become a Kabbadi player…. Loved the trailer…. now I’m waiting for the film to release….#KanganaRanaut.”

One more user wrote, “There are actresses and then there is Kangana Ranaut. Each and every emotion of hers is unadulterated, at display and touches your heart. Most accomplished actress of the current times. Panga will be a crowning achievement of her enviable acting filmography. 🙏 #PangaTrailer.”

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

There are actresses and then there is Kangana Ranaut. Each and every emotion of hers is unadulterated, at display and touches your heart. Most accomplished actress of the current times. Panga will be a crowning achievement of her enviable acting filmography. 🙏 #PangaTrailer https://t.co/aShSOHUq2q — Panga PVA (@PinkvillaAunty) December 23, 2019

It’s a GOLD!! Loved @Ashwinyiyer‘s #PangaTrailer… Kangana Ranaut gonna win the hearts and awards again… And Nikhil Mehrotra seems set to give us one more gem after #Dangal and #Chhichhore! Can’t wait to watch it in theatres on 24th Jan! https://t.co/E8oI6bki9Y — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) December 23, 2019

#Panga #PangaTrailer

Most favorite part of the trailer ❤️@YagyaBhasin I am totally impressed baby boy😊, got to see a stiff acting throughout! 🙂

Mummy ki age kya hai? – 32

Can’t a player make a comeback at 32? 🤧 pic.twitter.com/WwmYytTfAa — Susaggya_S (@Susaggya) December 23, 2019

“Queen of bollywood has arrived ” ! Watch out journey mother against all the circumstances. How mature #KanganaRanaut is looking 🔥https://t.co/DXA58TUhu8#PangaTrailer — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 23, 2019

#PangaTrailer suggests the film #Panga is all about the journey of a mother who fights against all odds to follow her dream and become a Kabbadi player…. Loved the trailer…. now I’m waiting for the film to release….#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/7XvfS9i8Ee — Aparna Das (@Aparna__Das) December 23, 2019

“she turned her CAN’TS into CANS and her DREAMS into PLANS..” #Panga seems like very inspiring, beautiful, pure yet emotional story w a great message. kangana & ashwini did that. and whatta lovely, talented cast. kang, neena ji, jassi, richa even the child artist❤ #PangaTrailer pic.twitter.com/wtFw8T8kHh — vísh (@yasiruvismini_) December 23, 2019



The film is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is produced by Fox Star Studios. It features Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.



Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.