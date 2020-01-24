The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga has hit the theatres on Friday, January 24, 2020. Kangana Ranaut‘s slice-of-life drama has some of the great performances by the actor. Panga isn’t a film but a love letter to all the mothers who’ve always put everything and everyone else before themselves.

The film featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chaddha in the lead, talks about every mother who ‘deserves a second chance’. Kangana’s character in the film, Jaya Nigam is a national level Kabbadi player who is married and has a kid, her zeal towards the game is considered dead until her husband and son motivate her to start polishing back her skills and get back to the field.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the review. He wrote, “#OneWordReview…#Panga: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A content-driven film that’s rich in merits… Emotional, progressive, entertaining… Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s best work to date… #Kangana is flawless, an award-worthy act… #Richa, #Jassie, #YagyaBhasin excel. #PangaReview”.

Netizens are enjoying the mother-family bond in the film and are impressed with the storyline. One of the Twitter users wrote, “One-word review for #Panga F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C #KanganaRanaut deserves major praise for making Jaya come alive on screen in a way that only Ranaut can. She does small-town characters better than any other actress of her generation.”

Another one wrote, ““This is the best performance Kangana has given. Every time the camera is on her, you can see how many thoughts and emotions are running through her mind. It’s actually mind-blowing to see her do it so effortlessly. She’s perfect as Jaya.” #Panga”.

#Panga is such a Soulful Film!! Loved loved loved every bit of it!! Kudos to the Entire Team Gonna be taking my Mom to watch the Film again!!❤️❤️✨✨ @Ashwinyiyer @niteshtiwari22 #KanganaRanaut @jassiegill @foxstarhindi #Nikhil — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 23, 2020

So good to see the theatre at 1.30 in the afternoon filled with ladies & old men watching #Panga ♥️ — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) January 24, 2020