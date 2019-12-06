The War drama film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt which released in theatres today has now become the latest victim of the piracy site Tamilrockers. The film is a historical drama set in the 18th century and revolves around one of the greatest wars of Indian history. The film was much hyped and audiences were eagerly waiting for the film to release. However, with the leakage of the film, it may suffer at the box office and earnings might be affected.

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Panipat also features Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Suhasini Muley, Ravindra Mahajani, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mantra, Abhishek Nigam, Nawab Shah, Vinita Mahesh, Krutika Deo, Shyam Mashalkar in important roles.

However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.