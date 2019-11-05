After the makers of Panipat revealed character posters of Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, they released the trailer of the forgone history lesson of the Battle of Panipat on Tuesday. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s film also features veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure. While some are left smitten by the Maratha valour and others are not too impressed with the film’s lead actor Arjun Kapoor as the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Set in 1761, “Panipat” is about the Maratha empire. Back then their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

The trailer has grand sets, a lot of sword-wielding and blood bath. “We hope that the audience likes the trailer. We have tried to live up to the expectations,” Ashutosh said. Arjun Kapoor tweeted the trailer on Tuesday: “Presenting the #PanipatTrailer – The Battle That Changed History. Releasing Dec 6.”

Soon, netizens left their opinions in the comments section. “Sadashiv Rao Bhau, bang on baba, nailed it! #PanipatTrailer crazy transformation,” one Twitter user wrote.

One sang praises of the dialogues delivered by Arjun. “Mind = BLOWN!! your entire look (took our breath away!), dialogue delivery, acting is absolutely brilliant!! That last line was so impactful – ‘Main iss dharti ke mitti ke ek kanh ke liye bhi marne ko taiyaar hoon!” #Panipat #PanipatTrailer.”

There were others who pointed out how the film’s makers “manipulated history”.

“Under the name of true story they manipulated histroy lol. Abdali Was a Hero For Indians. Also read the histroy 1st then make films. Whatever, it’s just a Movie not history,” wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote: Sadashiv rao bhai and Abdali never meet face to face but it’s okay for cinematic liberty.”

Then were some who didn’t like Arjun’s facial expressions in the trailer.

Some were harsh and wrote: “Everything is good except you @arjunk26.”

There were also comparisons between Arjun and Ranveer Singh, who had played Peshwa Bajirao I in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Bajirao Mastani”.

“Isse acha to @RanveerOfficial ko double role main le late,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some thought “Panipat” was a mix of Bansali’s “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmavaat”.

“Bajirao Mastani + Padmavaat = Panipat Is it so? It should not be expecting a different story line. Because i love #ashutoshgowariker films,” one wrote.

One pointed out: “People who are comparing #Panipat to #Padmaavat : In last 5-6 years SLB has given us so many period movies that He has set a benchmark now every character in a war movie looks almost inspired to it I liked #PanipatTrailer but we’re forgetting that Jodha Akbar came on screen first.”

Panipat is produced by Sunita Gowariker under the banner of AGPPL along with Rohit Shelatkar’s company Vision World. She is hoping the audience loves the trailer and the film. “The entire team has put in their hard work and I hope that pays off well,” she said.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, is glad to be associated with Ashutosh and his magnum opus which will show “one of the biggest ever battles fought in the world”.

Rohit Shelatkar, Founder of Vision World Films, said: “History and movies have always been a passion of mine, and I’m glad to have this opportunity to bring these passions together, in this wonderful project. Belonging to the Marathi Community, I have aspired to bring more stories of Maratha legends to the forefront and this association with the esteemed Ashutosh Gowarikar – director of illustrious movies like ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Swades’ and ‘Lagaan’, has been a dream come true.”