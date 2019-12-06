Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Dutt has finally hit the theatres today. The film has been into buzz since the trailer of the film has been released. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s promotional events have also added to the excitement of the audience. The film is one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans have already booked their ticket in advance and some have been standing in queues to book their ticket for the period drama.
The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, where Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Since the first show of day 1, the movie has been compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Twitterati are brutally trolling Arjun for his acting skills.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh’s review says it’s ‘gripping’. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the review of ‘Panipat.’ His tweet read, “#OneWordReview…#Panipat: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right… Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas… Patchy first half… Brilliant second half… Battle portions terrific… Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview”
Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Gashmeer and Ravindra Mahajani and more.