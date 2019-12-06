Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Dutt has finally hit the theatres today. The film has been into buzz since the trailer of the film has been released. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s promotional events have also added to the excitement of the audience. The film is one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans have already booked their ticket in advance and some have been standing in queues to book their ticket for the period drama.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, where Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Since the first show of day 1, the movie has been compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Twitterati are brutally trolling Arjun for his acting skills.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh’s review says it’s ‘gripping’. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the review of ‘Panipat.’ His tweet read, “#OneWordReview…#Panipat: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right… Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas… Patchy first half… Brilliant second half… Battle portions terrific… Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview”

#OneWordReview…#Panipat: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Ashutosh Gowariker gets it right… Enthralling film that salutes the bravery of #Marathas… Patchy first half… Brilliant second half… Battle portions terrific… Sanju fiery, Arjun effective, Kriti excels. #PanipatReview pic.twitter.com/W34Chs9FYw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

When #NoEntry released, people went with zero expectations & came out of theatre laughing out loud & louder.#Panipat too surprised me by far & is one of the best period movie added with the best “climax” ever.#PanipatReview @arjunk26 @AshGowariker @duttsanjay @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/WaLt9XdS9P — Bikash Jain (@Bikash__Jain) December 5, 2019

#PanipatReview :

One Word- Average.

Why- Momentum is the biggest strength of any War film and #Panipat lacks it.

Last 40 mins take you on a ride of Biggest On Screen Spectacle of the year but the Negative Climax is damn too predictable. Ashutosh could have made it better.

5/10* pic.twitter.com/9ATSRJERlF — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) December 5, 2019

#PanipatReview – First half review

Right frm start it looks stretch

Beautiful locations , costumes , over dramatic romance inserted

Arjun kapoor maratha kam paratha zyada lag rhe

Kriti looks beautiful but forgets acting when she comes infront of arjun

Wait for sec half review — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) December 6, 2019

#PanipatReview I cried a lot after a long time.,I don’t know what will be box office verdict of this movie…but this is one of the best Bollywood movie for me in 2019.. climax is ufff man I wish I could describe it in words,but I m sorry I can not.. because it beyond any words — @realprashant (@realprashant1) December 6, 2019

#PanipatReview : I went with no expectations , so I think Movie was decent. Got to know a chapter of History. The problem is Movie is SLOW and with Slow moving songs. I personally liked Kriti Senon. Not boring but not that thrilling as well. #Panipat — Harshil (@RjHarshil) December 6, 2019

Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Gashmeer and Ravindra Mahajani and more.