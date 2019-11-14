New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had a normal childhood where he used to routinely embarassed by his parents in front of guests. No, it was not like recite a poem for uncle or show him your test paper where you have scored full marks. It was something different, as the MP was found rodomontading in a recent comedy clip from his stand-up act. “Uncle ko angrezi bolke sunao na,” was his parents’ usual prod to him. And the answer is epic: “Daddy, please. I can’t entertain this! Pardon My Recalcitrance.”

Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand pic.twitter.com/tgXVZEYOir — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2019



For the uninitiated, recalcitrance is unwillingness/obstinacy/resistance to defy authority.

The Congress leader went on saying how everything he said became lofty to others as one day he ordered a plate of caesar salad and it was mistaken as something belonging to Shakespeare’s Julias Caesar. Caesar salad is generally a green salad of romaine lettuce and croutons with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, garlic etc. He apparently never got that bowl of salad.

Twitteratis could not stop laughing at the politician’s comedy act where five celebrities will go up against five professional comedians in front of a live audience. Shashi Tharoor will be facing Kunal Kamra.

Apparently, people started looking up for the meaning of recalcitrance.

Responding to news reports on whether the Congress leader is making a career move, Shashi Tharoor had clarified earlier that it was just a one-off show.