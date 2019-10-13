Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are giving parenting goals as they are planning daughter Nisha’s birthday (October 14). The Jism 2 actress shared a picture on Instagram, which shows her focusing hard while helping her husband in finding the right gift. The 38-year-old actor, who is a hands-on mom to three kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah, gave a sneak-peek into her birthday planning on social media.

Sunny Leone shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen holding onto a huge stuff toy. She captioned the image as, “Just can’t help myself!! Can’t go home empty-handed :)”.

She shared another photo and wrote, “Nisha’s birthday tomorrow! Have stopped at 3 @hamleys_india in 3cities! So many presents! #missionmommy”.

Daniel shared a photo and captioned it as, “Quick stop to pick up Bear !!!! #nishakaurweber !!!😍” “When my idea is so great and she steals it !!!!! @sunnyleone 😜. 3 different @hamleys_india in 3 cities and 1 day !!!! Working hard :)” Daniel wrote alongside a photo that features him with Sunny.

For the uninitiated, Nisha was adopted by Sunny in July 2017 from Latur. Later, the couple gave birth to two sons through surrogacy and named them Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.