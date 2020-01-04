Leeds: Social media users can’t stop trolling a Canadian couple after they posted a job listing seeking a private nanny and personal chef for their daughter. Well, their daughter isn’t a small child, but an 18-year-old law student who is fully capable of taking care of herself.

The ad reads: ‘Nanny required to cook and clean for my 18-year-old daughter who is going to University of Leeds in a demanding first year program- Law. She has a driver who can pick up the groceries and drive her around but someone to ensure she eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning as her study schedule is very intense.’

The advert says that the potential candidate needs just one year of experience babysitting and no CV is required to apply.

It further reads ‘This applicant does not need to be a gourmet chef, simply someone who can ensure my daughter eats three healthy meals a day and the fridge is always full of healthy snacks, juice etc.’

The ad has been viciously trolled on Twitter, with one user exclaiming that “rich people are actually mental”.

“Seriously?! If she can’t look after herself as a student how the hell is she going to manage in the real world practicing law ?” another user exclaimed. Here is how people reacted:

I’m studying law and work 3 jobs alongside to pay my rent. She will never cope as an actual lawyer if she can’t manage her time well enough to cook lmao. — Buz James (@BuzJ) December 30, 2019

Parents are hiring a nanny to cook and clean for university student, 18 . The toll of student life is becoming unbearable poor lamb just wait until she has to do a two day week like the royals its a killer . — jacqueline mansfield (@jackiecyprus) December 30, 2019

Everyone should hoe their own row. I just hate to think of the girl's unpreparedness when she must face the real world. 😣 — scout finch (@spoutsmith) January 1, 2020

Nanny

Skin vitality medical clinic-Leeds

Part-time Sorry forgot to mention in job description. Arse wiping is an essential part of the job, as the work load and stress of studying will not allow her time to do this herself. Hourly rate: below minimum wage

company benefits: None — Secondary education with no qualifications (@mthansford) December 31, 2019

Some laughed it off and were more open-minded about it:

How is that her problem though? She’s got financial help and shouldn’t feel bad about other students struggling on loans and bursaries, this was a bit of a reach. — Charli (@c_heavyhand) December 30, 2019

Wait – you get to live in the city centre apartment? And all you have to do is load a Canadian lass up with Greggs sausage rolls and wave a pledge dusters about the place?! Then cover me in maple syrup and call me Alanis – I am in. — Kate Lister (@literaturepeep) December 30, 2019

You say that like it's a bad thing. They'll be much better people, more employable, and more satisfied. — EffJay (@efjaebe) December 30, 2019

What do you think of the ad?