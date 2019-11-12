Mumbai: Amid the current political deadlock in Maharashtra, actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday took a dig at the ongoing crisis and likened the situation to a ‘Dahi Handi’ event.
In a tweet, he said, “An exciting political Dahi Handi is underway in Maharashtra… let’s see who breaks and scores !”
For the unfamiliar, Dahi Handi is a festive sport organized during Janmashtami celebrations in which young boys get together to form human pyramids to break an earthen pot which is fixed at a difficult height.
His tweet which is now going viral, has garnered over 3.2 K likes and more than 250 retweets, with interesting comments pouring in. Not just politicians, people in Maharashtra and other parts of the country are equally puzzled by the political drama unfolding in the state.
While some people commented that a ‘re-election’ is required, others said that the BJP-Shiv Sena- Congress drama is no less than entertainment. Check out some hilarious tweets:
Rawal, who is keeping a close eye on the developments regarding the government formation, has been posting cryptic tweets on his account
Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s governor BS Koshyari on November 11 invited Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the third largest party in the recent election, to try and form a government. The development comes after the Shiv Sena failed to reach a decision about forming the government by the deadline that was set by Governor Koshyari. Shiv Sena’s request for more time to form the government was also denied by the Governor.
A day after the governor’s invitation, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss plans to form the government and sent three senior party leaders to Mumbai to hold discussions with him.
On Monday evening, Sonia after holding two crucial meetings with senior party leaders kept the Shiv Sena guessing over the Congress supporting it in Maharashtra to form the government.
The BJP had emerged the single-largest party in the assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena.