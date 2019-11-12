Mumbai: Amid the current political deadlock in Maharashtra, actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday took a dig at the ongoing crisis and likened the situation to a ‘Dahi Handi’ event.

In a tweet, he said, “An exciting political Dahi Handi is underway in Maharashtra… let’s see who breaks and scores !”

An exciting political Dahi Handi is underway in Maharashtra… let’s see who breaks and scores ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 12, 2019

For the unfamiliar, Dahi Handi is a festive sport organized during Janmashtami celebrations in which young boys get together to form human pyramids to break an earthen pot which is fixed at a difficult height.

His tweet which is now going viral, has garnered over 3.2 K likes and more than 250 retweets, with interesting comments pouring in. Not just politicians, people in Maharashtra and other parts of the country are equally puzzled by the political drama unfolding in the state.

While some people commented that a ‘re-election’ is required, others said that the BJP-Shiv Sena- Congress drama is no less than entertainment. Check out some hilarious tweets:

That Dahi i.e. Curd will expire. New curd has to be formed sooner than later. i.e. Re-election is required. — ಬೆಲನ್ವಾಲಿ (Belanwali)🇮🇳© (@BelanWali) November 12, 2019

Don't think anyone would. The Handi would be intact and Dahi safe. Time to go shopping for a new Handi though 🙏🙏 — Enemy At The Gate (@ImPrC) November 12, 2019

Ha Ha Ha… We can go for re election. — ANIL PATEL (@anil_1706) November 12, 2019

We don’t know who would win but definitely know who is standing below and not letting anyone go up and score!😂 — The_Maester (@akancheetah) November 12, 2019

लगता है काफी, दही है secretriate में!!! बहुत माखन खाया है😜 अब भाई दूसरों को भी खाने दे!!! — Balrajbcool (@balrajbcool) November 12, 2019

It looks that all three will break themselves instead of the handi! — Sonalika kumar (@sonalika_kumar) November 12, 2019

Yeah true, I m getting so entertained that I dropped my plan of watching #Housefull4 movie. Coz my appetite of entertainment is fulfilled by this political drama only 😁🤣 — V!J∆¥|€U^^∆₹ (@Vijaykumar_bu) November 12, 2019

Handi is in the form of voters who had not voted for this khicdi and political parties for power hunger can go to any extent will be broken today I think it is time for people to protest for all this mess out precious votes cannot be sold like this — Hardik Pandya (@HARDIKSP9) November 12, 2019

Rawal, who is keeping a close eye on the developments regarding the government formation, has been posting cryptic tweets on his account

The game is rigged but you can’t loose if you don’t play !(plz don’t read Shiv Sena ) — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s governor BS Koshyari on November 11 invited Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the third largest party in the recent election, to try and form a government. The development comes after the Shiv Sena failed to reach a decision about forming the government by the deadline that was set by Governor Koshyari. Shiv Sena’s request for more time to form the government was also denied by the Governor.

A day after the governor’s invitation, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss plans to form the government and sent three senior party leaders to Mumbai to hold discussions with him.

On Monday evening, Sonia after holding two crucial meetings with senior party leaders kept the Shiv Sena guessing over the Congress supporting it in Maharashtra to form the government.

The BJP had emerged the single-largest party in the assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena.