Actor Parineeti Chopra took some time out of her busy schedule to have a relaxing vacation in the Maldives. The 31-year-old actor is having a gala time in the midst of the ocean giving her fans major holiday goals. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the sneak peek into her vacation. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting on a hammock in the middle of the ocean. Clad ina black Gucci monokini, she looks hot, as ever.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!!” (sic)

In the last photo, she can be seen clad in a black gown as she relaxes on a lounger on the beach. Her contagious smile and breezy look will make you go gaga over her. She captioned it, “Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection 🏖Thank you, @gili.lankanfushi you are like a home away from home. Thanks @hari_govindaraj I have never eaten better food. Thanks Shazu and everyone at the resort. Thanks @makeplansholidays for introducing me to these gems.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



On the professional front, actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming thriller, The Girl on The Train. She was earlier seen sharing pictures from the sets which left fans excited like never before. Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

Apart from The Girl on The Train, Parineeti will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic where she is portraying the role of Indian ace shuttler.