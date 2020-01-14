Bagging the success of his musical tours, record-breaking music video and his latest flick Jumanji 2’s great business at the box office, singer Nick Jonas has now become the most sought actor-singer in the west. Now, taking to Instagram, he has shared his first-ever Tik Tok video with brother Kevin Jones. However, the video has gone all wrong and it was mentioned by his sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra. Trolling her jiju, she wrote, “Expression did not change even after messing up. #Confidence @nickjonas.” (sic)

In the video, both the brothers fiddle with their fingers. While Nick looks dapper in a red sweatshirt, Kevin looks handsome in a grey sweatshirt.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Nailed it. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:30pm PST



Earlier, Nick has shared pictures with Priyanka Chopra as they welcomed New Year. In the pictures, Priyanka is seen wearing a stunning neon pink cutout dress by PatBo with a pair of gold hoops and middle-parted hair. The actor is seen raising a glass of champagne to the new beginnings this year while expressing how she can’t wait ‘for everything that life has to bring in 2020.’ Nick’s caption on the post reads, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!” (sic)

On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike. PeeCee has also wrapped up the shooting of The White Tiger.