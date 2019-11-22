Actor Parineeti Chopra has lent her voice for the Hindi version of Frozen 2. While Priyanka Chopra will be the voice of Elsa, Parineeti will be the voice of Anna. Now, for the promotions of Disney’s animated film Frozen 2, she has shared her sultry pictures in a shimmery deep-neck black dress and she looks gorgeous and hot, as always.

She has teamed up her look with smokey eyes, a dash of lip gloss, subtle makeup and hair styled in loose curls. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “They said glam. I thought BLACK #Frozen2. (sic)”

Take a look at her photos here:

View this post on Instagram Hello black? Its me. 📞 #Frozen2 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 22, 2019 at 5:01am PST

View this post on Instagram They said glam. I thought BLACK ♠️ #Frozen2 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 22, 2019 at 1:08am PST

View this post on Instagram They said glam. I thought BLACK. ♠️ #Frozen2 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 22, 2019 at 1:07am PST



Earlier, she has shared the promo of the film where they can be seen marking the countdown of the film. In the promo, Priyanka looks gorgeous as she embraces her inner Elsa in a stunning blue-beige gown while Parineeti looks enchanting in a black shimmery dress. The promo starts with Parineeti reminding her fans about the release date of Frozen 2 and it then gives glimpses of the trailer of the film. Priyanka says, ‘Elsa and Anna are back’. The further reveals that the film has a new story, a new magical world, new adventures, new superpowers, and the sisters bonding. The promo ends with Parineeti asking the question ‘Are you ready for new magical adventure’.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film The Girl on The Train is gearing up for her second film, a biopic on Saina Nehwal where she will be seen playing the role of ace shuttler. She has not only agreed to the movie but is also working hard to give her best to the biopic. The director has planned a flexible schedule for the actor. Therefore, whenever she has time, she continues to practice.