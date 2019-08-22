Leading biscuit brand Parle-G just proved why it is every Indian millennial’s first choice and apart from syncing in with their nostalgia, it is the swag with which it tackled the meme game on Netflix show, Sacred Games 2, that now feels relatable. Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games, returned for its second season on August 15 and it has not even taken an entire day for the creative minds of Twitter to come up with the most hilarious memes.

A scene from the second season’s episode shows Jatin Sarna aka Bunty talking to Ganesh Gaitonde and complaining, “Yaha Parle-G khaana pad raha hai kaali chai mein dubokar (We’ve been reduced to eating Parle-G with black tea)”. Making this scene go instantly viral, the Twitterati came up with varied memes relating real-life situations with the scene.

Take a look at the viral memes on the Sacred Games 2 scene here:

#SacredGamesS2

Last 10 days of the month:

What I say: Haan sab sahi chal raha hain.

What I really want to say: pic.twitter.com/Z7n6sKOHji — Name cannot be blank (@pokerfacedcomic) August 16, 2019

when mom is not at home and mom calls you and ask you khaana khaaya ya nhi? #SacredGamesS2 #SACREDGAMES2

You :- pic.twitter.com/6GtSkzSgVv — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) August 15, 2019

Stepping into the fun with equal fervour, Parle-G tweeted, “Parle-G is proud to be part of every artist’s initial struggle”. Not only this, the brand even stepped into the meme game and came up with a few hilarious ones to tickle the tweeples funnybones.

Parle-G is proud to be part of every graduate’s initial struggle in a new job. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/n7xQATgZNX — Parle-G (@officialparleg) August 20, 2019

Parle-G is proud to be part of every student’s initial struggle in a new city. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/iLl6btWYzr — Parle-G (@officialparleg) August 19, 2019

Parle-G is proud to be part of every startup entrepreneur’s initial struggle. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/C71xB7Z8Cu — Parle-G (@officialparleg) August 19, 2019

As the scene from the popular Netflix show and memes trended viral, it invited comments from Netflix too and popular food delivery brand Swiggy.

The Netflix India also commented on the funny tweet.

Season 1:

0 mentions of Parle-G.

0 hit songs written by Bunty. Season 2:

1 mention of Parle-G.

Bunty becomes a world-famous producer, casino owner and lyricist. Coincidence? We think not. https://t.co/VJKyOBu8Bt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

Popular food delivery App Swiggy added fun to the viral thread asking, “Should we send chai?” in response to the Netflix tweet to which the digital platform replied, “It’s the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai.” Leaving Twitterati in splits, Swiggy suggested further, “End of month hua toh kya hua? Apun ke pass bade discounts hai. Doodhwali chai ka balidaan nahin dena hoga.”

It’s the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

End of month hua toh kya hua? Apun ke pass bade discounts hai. Doodhwali chai ka balidaan nahin dena hoga. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 21, 2019

The second season of Sacred Games was launched on August 15 to great anticipation. The show is one of the most loved digital shows in the country and has become a part of the pop culture already.