The partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 16 and will be concluded on July 17. The eclipse will last for three hours and will start at 9:31 pm on July 16 and will end at 3:01 am on July 17. This will not be a total lunar eclipse but will be a partial lunar eclipse. The Chandra Grahan will be visible in India. However, before the lunar eclipse, a total solar eclipse will be taking place on July 2 but will not be visible in India.

What happens in a partial lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon align in a straight line. The Sun’s light doesn’t reach the moon’s surface as the Earth blocks it. It covers the whole or part of the Moon with its shadows also known as the penumbra.

Where will be partial lunar eclipse will be visible:

Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in most parts of the world. However, it will not be seen in North America.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth lines up directly between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays and casting a shadow on the moon. As the moon moves deeper and deeper into the Earth’s shadow, the moon changes colour before your very eyes, turning from grey to an orange or deep shade of red.

Watching Chandra Graham affects your eyesight

Watching eclipses is a practice that excites many all over the world, and there are various events specially organised for viewing the eclipse live, either through telescopes or even on TV. However, there are various superstitions about people watching the Chandra Grahan in India, and many are restricted from going out or watching the beautiful partial or full eclipse. The idea behind this superstition was to protect the naked eyes from the strong rays that are common for any eclipse, however, with the technological breakthrough that has brought various protective glasses, this myth stands baseless.