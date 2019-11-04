After the trailer of romantic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday released, fans all over social media started making hilarious memes. A few of them are wondering why Kartik plays the same character every time. Memes ranging from content, relationship troubles to Kartik’s joke on rape have taken over the social media once again.

One of the users wrote, “Did the monologue in the trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh seriously just defend marital rape???? ”. Another one commented, “#PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer

…so the whole team of this movie think rape is a joke…”balatkaar” is not a joke and no wife would tag her husband as “balatkaari” just for fun…stop justifying stupidity just bcoz ur need a rhyming scheme in ur dialogues..!!!”

“Aur kisi tarah biwi se sex haasil kar le, toh balaatkaari bhi hum. Joking about marital rape is not okay. #PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWoh”, read the third one.

What’s the difference between Kamal Haasan and Kartik Aaryan? Kamal Haasan plays different roles in the same movie. Kartik Aaryan plays the same role in different movies. #PatiPatniAurWoh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2019

Difference between Kartik Aaryan’s roles in his movies pic.twitter.com/HdRPv086X0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 4, 2019



Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of the same name. Kartik is playing the role of ‘Chintu Tyagi’ in the film. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of his wife while Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of his girlfriend with whom he has an extramarital affair.

It also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.