The much-awaited The much-awaited film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans have only been pouring out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Bhumi plays the role of Vedika, who is a modern-day independent and confident woman, who doesn’t shy away to tell her prospective partner that she likes sex.

Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, who is a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one user shared, “#PatiPatniAurWoh is full-on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. #PatiPatniAurWohReview”.

Another user wrote, “@Aparshakti sir ji apka kya kehna. What a dialogue delivery sir. You always impress all in all your movies. No one can play your role perfectly except you. You are definitely no.1 in comedy. #PatiPatniAurWohReview. #OneWordReview Dhamaka What a brilliantly directed film Mudassar Aziz. He has been able to hold the comedy and emotions perfectly. Movie holds comedy, emotions and atlast a good message”.

Check Out Twitter’s reaction on Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

Remake of #PatiPatniAurWoh is definately worth a watch. Stars @TheAaryanKartik @bhumipednekar were simply OUTSTANDING & so was @ananyapandayy. Just 2 movies old but she has confidence. Even @Aparshakti‘s funny one liner makes laugh .@TSeries @AAFilmsIndia #PatiPatniAurWohReview — Keval Asher (@asherkeval) December 5, 2019

This #PatiPatniAurWoh is a brilliant film with lots of laughs, emotions, entertainment n powerful message for life. @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy have done fabulous acting. @mudassar_as_is at his best as writer n as a director. It’s a Must watch. So I give 4*! — Socha Jayesh (@JayeshSocha) December 6, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a fun and entertaining watch and should not be missed to erase all the bad memories created by the original one.