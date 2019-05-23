Payal Rohatgi who has kept herself away from the silver screen from quite some time has landed herself in the soup once again. With General Elections result announced today, the country has gone into a frenzy. However, Bigg Boss contestant has a different concern altogether. In a recent tweet, she said to change the name of every street in Delhi that is named after Mughal invaders. She further suggested changing of Khan Market to Valmiki Market so that Indians can glorify heroes for a change.

Her tweet reads, “Change the name of every street in Delhi named after Mughal invaders to Hindu Kings. Let’s glorify the heroes for a change. Not the villains. Change Khan Market to Valmiki Market. This is my freedom of speech. Deal with it Indians. #MondayMotivation.”(sic)

Change the name of every street in Delhi named after Mughal invaders to Hindu Kings. Let’s glorify the heroes for a change. Not the villains. Change Khan Market to Valmiki Market. This is my freedom of speech. Deal with it Indians. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/xwcntEkXFw — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 20, 2019

However, she was trolled brutally for writing a tweet like that but wearing a Mughal inspired Anarkali suit with white chikankari work all over it.

While one user wrote, ‘Behen, anarkali toh change kar leti pehle.” The other commented, “The chickenkari work she is wearing was introduced by Nur Jehan, the wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Deal with it.”

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Let me just ask u a question, why are movies made? The saddest part is that u belong to the same industry & this is the way u speak & call it motivation U need helphttps://t.co/ZKD06PMJgz@kavita_krishnan @SatanicJumlas @IchbinUjjaini @AnthonySald @RiaRevealed @KPadmaRani1 — Darryl (@DickDarryl) May 22, 2019

The chickenkari work she is wearing was introduced by Nur Jehan, the wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Deal with it @Payal_Rohatgi . — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) May 21, 2019

Just for your information : Khan Market(1951) was named in honour of Freedom fighter ‘Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan’ Not after any Mughal Kings.. This show’s the level of knowledge you’ve on Indian history. #Shameless — IN UnPlugged (@INUnPlugged) May 21, 2019

the dress you are wearing is ANARKALI chikankari 😂 — Ali Baloch (@maXes_MB) May 22, 2019

