Payal Rohatgi who has kept herself away from the silver screen from quite some time has landed herself in the soup once again. With General Elections result announced today, the country has gone into a frenzy. However, Bigg Boss contestant has a different concern altogether. In a recent tweet, she said to change the name of every street in Delhi that is named after Mughal invaders. She further suggested changing of Khan Market to Valmiki Market so that Indians can glorify heroes for a change.
Her tweet reads, “Change the name of every street in Delhi named after Mughal invaders to Hindu Kings. Let’s glorify the heroes for a change. Not the villains. Change Khan Market to Valmiki Market. This is my freedom of speech. Deal with it Indians. #MondayMotivation.”(sic)
However, she was trolled brutally for writing a tweet like that but wearing a Mughal inspired Anarkali suit with white chikankari work all over it.
While one user wrote, ‘Behen, anarkali toh change kar leti pehle.” The other commented, “The chickenkari work she is wearing was introduced by Nur Jehan, the wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir. Deal with it.”
Check out the Twitter reactions here: