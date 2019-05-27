Actor Payal Rohatgi is facing the ire of social media yet again for her opinions on Sati Pratha in India and mentioning Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a traitor and used to malign Hindus. It all started when Payal shared a link on the truth behind Sati on Twitter and wrote, “Sati was NOT supposed to be #forceful. It was the choice of a Hindu woman. Later Indian society used it for its own evil motives & 2 target Hinduism.” The actor even cleared that she is not glorifying Sati and just stating facts about it ORIGIN & misuse by selfish Hindus.

Check out the Tweets posted by Payal Rohatgi:

Why are Liberals so dumb ? Why they don’t want to even hear out logical answers to any tradition that started in 1st place & was mistorted with time by society? The #ecosystem is what we calling out. The #ecosystem that glorifys Mughal rulers but condemns Godse even now🙏 #Sati pic.twitter.com/voulSZHCRn — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 27, 2019

Truth Behind Sati Pratha in India https://t.co/x1vn5l6Xcy via @YouTube #Jauhar was an incident related to Padmavati during Mughal Khiljis invasion. Later society with d help of traitors like Raja Ram who Britishers used 2 divide society made Sati into an evil forceful practice🙏 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 26, 2019

I have a brain. I try to understand history. I am NOT defending the already banned tradition but putting light into the fact that dear #RajaRamMohanRoy used it specifically to malign Hindus 🙏 He was a traitor. It’s my FOS. He was falsely glorified like #HemantKarkare. #Sati pic.twitter.com/j9LvlQZD5j — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 27, 2019

I am NOT glorifying Sati. Get a life haters. I am talking about its origin. I may be wrong or right. But I have #righttotalk. I can research history & try to get correct analysis of a tradition that humiliated Hinduism. Sati is banned but TripleTalaq is not. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/5mXLnQGXXb — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 27, 2019

Sir I am no politician. I am an Indian Citizen trying to understand Indian History & how it has been distorted over the years by Hindu hatred propaganda. Any forceful act is condemnable & but Sati was not supposed to be forceful. The society distorted it & that is what we saying. https://t.co/QO9QmqkUFq — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 26, 2019

Sati was NOT supposed to be #forceful. It was the choice of a Hindu woman. Later Indian society used it for its own evil motives & 2 target Hinduism. I am NOT glorifying Sati. I am just stating facts about it #ORIGIN & misuse by selfish Hindus. Was Sati part of any Vedic script ? https://t.co/uZbQOiuVv0 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) May 26, 2019

On May 20, Payal Rohatgi said to change Delhi street names on Mughal rulers. The tweet read as, “Change the name of every street in Delhi named after Mughal invaders to Hindu Kings. Let’s glorify the heroes for a change. Not the villains. Change Khan Market to Valmiki Market. This is my freedom of speech. Deal with it Indians. #MondayMotivation”.