The very first penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on January 10. NASA has coined the word ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse’ for this celestial phenomenon and it will be visible in India. The total duration of the eclipse will be four hours and five minutes and it will visible in countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse:

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. This obstructs the Sun’s light for a specific time which causes the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon. When the eclipse will be at its peak, the Moon’s outer disc will fall under the Earth’s shadow. The Moon will be partially shaded by the Earth.

Timings of the lunar eclipse:

The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on January 10 from 10:37 pm to 2:42 am on January 11.

Watching Chandra Graham affects your eyesight?

Watching eclipses is a practice that excites many all over the world, and there are various events specially organised for viewing the eclipse live, either through telescopes or even on TV. However, there are various superstitions about people watching the Chandra Grahan in India, and many are restricted from going out or watching the beautiful partial or full eclipse. The idea behind this superstition was to protect the naked eyes from the strong rays that are common for any eclipse, however, with the technological breakthrough that has brought various protective glasses, this myth stands baseless.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on June 5, 2020, July 5, 2020 and November 29, 2020.