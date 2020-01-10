The very first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place today, January 10 and it will be visible in India. NASA has coined the term ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse’ and the total duration of the celestial event will be for four hours and five minutes. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that occurs when Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. This obstructs the Sun’s light for a specific time which causes the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon. When the eclipse will be at its peak, the Moon’s outer disc will fall under the Earth’s shadow. The Moon will be partially shaded by the Earth.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on January 10 from 10:37 pm to 2:42 am on January 11. Watching eclipses is a practice that excites many all over the world, and there are various events specially organised for viewing the eclipse live, either through telescopes or even on TV or through live streaming. The eclipse will be visible from parts of the world like Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

Here we bring you the live stream of the first lunar eclipse of the year:

However, there are various superstitions about people watching the Chandra Grahan in India, and many are restricted from going out or watching the beautiful partial or full eclipse. The idea behind this superstition was to protect the naked eyes from the strong rays that are common for any eclipse, however, with the technological breakthrough that has brought various protective glasses, this myth stands baseless.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on June 5, 2020, July 5, 2020 and November 29, 2020.