New Delhi: Next time a war breaks out over the vegetarian and non-vegetarian groups, show them the video of people running amok to loot fish. Yes, not gold, it’s fish and a lot of them.

So this is what happened. A truck loaded with fish toppled in the middle of a busy street. It led to a chaotic situation as people started running to collect live fish squirming all over the road.

It’s quite strange that every time something like that happens, people start running and pilfering. And all these videos go viral in no time. A month ago, a truck full of poultry crashed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. Locals assembled and stole whatever they could.

Locals steal broiler chickens after the truck, carrying the poultry, crashes near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of #Sambalpur district #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yBwN7t4NdD — OTV (@otvnews) October 30, 2019

Even Fox News covered the news and derived great fun from watching people running helter-skelter to steal fish.