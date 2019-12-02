Muzaffarpur: The unprecedented rise in price of onions is leaving everyone teary-eyed and now people are coming up with bizarre ways to protest against the price hike.

In a unique protest, members of Haqq-e Hindustan Morcha were seen offering prayers to the vegetable in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Saturday. They were also seen worshipping onions and garlanding it.

“The morcha today express their views by organising this protest. These days, it is very difficult for a person belonging to a poor or middle-class family to buy onions. They can only see and offer prayers,” Morcha Rashtriya Sanyojak Tamanna Hashmi said.

Hashmi also said that the government should take immediate notice of these demands and take actions to level the price of onion in the country.

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing several other protests as the price of onions reportedly crossed Rs 100 per kg.

In Bihar’s Hajipur, volunteers and common people at Hajipur performed a ‘havan’ (a religious ritual of offering holy herbs in fire) to bring the skyrocketing price of onions down, on Sunday. Hundreds of people sat together around the ‘havan kund’ (fire altar) and performed the ritual with a basket of onion kept at the spot.

In another unique mode of protest, workers of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing set up a counter in Varanasi on Saturday where they gave onions on loan by mortgaging their Aadhaar cards.