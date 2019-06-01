Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte kissed five Filipino women on stage during his speech in Tokyo. He kissed all the women in front of his longtime partner and claimed that beautiful women helped him ‘get cured’ from being a ‘gay’. The 74-year-old leader asked women to volunteer, who was sitting near the stage to come and kiss him at the end of the event. The gesture was applauded by the woman present at the venue and soon five women volunteered themselves to kiss the President.

The first woman hesitated whether to kiss him on the lips or on the cheek and opted for the latter. She then left the stage immediately, as reported by CNN Philipines.

The second woman appeared overwhelmed and close to tears at the opportunity, introducing herself as someone from Davao. She thanked the leader after the brief kiss on the cheek. Duterte pointed to the third woman, who went on stage after she was called. After the kiss, they took a photo together, with Duterte holding her hand, the report said. The fourth and the fifth women also did the same while the press took photos.

During his speech, Duterte said that beautiful women helped him ‘get’ cured” from being ‘gay’, afterwards slamming his critic Senator Antonio Trillanes for allegedly being a homosexual.

He was meeting the Filipino community in Japan and he was on a four-day visit to Japan that ended on Friday.

In June 2018, he sparked a controversy when he kissed a married overseas Filipino worker in Seoul during a meeting with the Filipino community there.

With inputs from IANS!