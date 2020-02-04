Kolkata: A Qatar Airways flight from Oman to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday after a Thailand national gave birth on board the flight. As per news agency ANI, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport at 3.15 am after the 23-year-old woman from Thailand gave birth to a baby inside the aircraft.
Both the mother and baby are doing fine and they have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, many people on social media congratulated the woman and thanked Qatar Airways and the cabin crew for assisting the woman. Some even joked that the new-born baby might get a lifetime of free traveling on the Airways, as has happened in several cases.
A few years back, a newborn’s in-flight birth aboard a Jet Airways plane landed the baby free air travel with the airline for life. Let’s see if this baby is lucky enough!
Here are some reactions:
In a similar instance last year, a Middle East Airlines-Air Liban passenger gave birth during a flight traveling between Qatar and Lebanon, safely delivering a baby daughter with the help of cabin crew.
Majority of airlines won’t allow pregnant women to fly on a flight over four hours after 36 weeks. For flights under four hours, travel is often not permitted after 38 weeks.