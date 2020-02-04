Kolkata: A Qatar Airways flight from Oman to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday after a Thailand national gave birth on board the flight. As per news agency ANI, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport at 3.15 am after the 23-year-old woman from Thailand gave birth to a baby inside the aircraft.

#Correction Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Suvarnabhumi Airport* (Bangkok) made emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am today, after 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother&baby are fine; have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ehYJeR4zgU — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Both the mother and baby are doing fine and they have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, many people on social media congratulated the woman and thanked Qatar Airways and the cabin crew for assisting the woman. Some even joked that the new-born baby might get a lifetime of free traveling on the Airways, as has happened in several cases.

A few years back, a newborn’s in-flight birth aboard a Jet Airways plane landed the baby free air travel with the airline for life. Let’s see if this baby is lucky enough!

Here are some reactions:

Congratulations to both child and mother. And special thanks to Qatar Airways — Ramakrishna (@rksiddam) February 4, 2020

Now baby will get lifetime traveling through Qatar Airways 😂 — T Æ R U N 🇮🇳 (@tarungiri90) February 4, 2020

Athithi Devo bhava, Welcome to India newborn baby🙂🙂🤶 — sandeep ghorpade (@ghorpadesandy) February 4, 2020

good job by @qatarairways cabin crew..Proud! — Accidental Lawyer (@glorifiedlawyer) February 4, 2020

In a similar instance last year, a Middle East Airlines-Air Liban passenger gave birth during a flight traveling between Qatar and Lebanon, safely delivering a baby daughter with the help of cabin crew.

Majority of airlines won’t allow pregnant women to fly on a flight over four hours after 36 weeks. For flights under four hours, travel is often not permitted after 38 weeks.