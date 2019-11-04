New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told the global community in Bangkok that it is the best time to invest in India as the country is undergoing transformative changes.

However, citizens of Delhi-NCR who are struggling to breathe in the toxic air, don’t really think it’s a good idea. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) not showing any signs of improving, Delhiites are in a panic mode and social media is abuzz with blaming the government for lack of policies against pollution control.

PM in Bangkok: This is the best time to be in India. Many things are rising while others are falling. Ease of doing business, ease of living, FDI, forest cover, patents, productivity, infrastructure are rising. While taxes, tax rates, red tapism, corruption,cronyism are falling. pic.twitter.com/YAFYgDRxSj — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

Many users took to Twitter to question this statement, and to remind that all is not well in the country vis-a-vis the rising menace of air pollution.

Best time to visit India ~~PM from Bangkok

Literally is it😷 #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/QxHvrnEz4D — Shubhashish saurav (@Iam_shubh2330) November 3, 2019

No sir…this is not best time to be in India…..how come people will risk their life with this pollution…..sir you will also be getting impacted with this pollution…kindly do something when you visit India. — Ajay Gupta (@AjayGup73421203) November 3, 2019

Wo to bol rhe they "best time to visit India" https://t.co/2GwF5BcWGv — Tanveer ul Islam (@tanveerwrites) November 3, 2019

Btw the PM Sir just said today it’s the best time to be in India !!! 😎 https://t.co/tKiRxXx2pH — Atul Sharma (@AtulSharmaDelhi) November 3, 2019

A number of social media users shared pictures and videos of the haze enveloping Delhi and criticizing the rise in air pollution.

PM told investors this is the best time to be in India. I don't get his jokes.#DelhiAirPollution #DelhiChokes pic.twitter.com/aE4d567A6E — Rituparna Nath (@Rituparna_Nt) November 3, 2019

"This is the best time to visit India"

-PM Modi, who is conveniently not in India https://t.co/APcX3k3o0O — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) November 3, 2019

Aur Modiji bol rahe hai ki this is the best time to visit India. https://t.co/2mhDTY3yu0 — Nimesh Jha (@nimeshjha98) November 3, 2019

New Delhi was enveloped in heavy, toxic smog on Sunday with flights diverted or delayed as citizens struggled to breathe in the so-called ‘gas-chamber’. They are now imploring the government to take concretes steps instead of indulging in a political blame-game

On Sunday, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet Secretary of India on Sunday held a high-level meeting through video conferencing with officials from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana over the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the odd-even traffic rationing scheme has come into force in Delhi-NCR from 8 AM today and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a fresh appeal to Delhiites asking them to support and follow the odd-even scheme. Following this, the Delhi government advised people to remain indoors as much as possible.