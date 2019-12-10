New Delhi: As the year 2019 is nearing its end, it’s time to look back at the events which have shaped the nation. Without a doubt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi springing back to victory, by winning a full majority in the Lok Sabha elections, has been the biggest highlight of the year 2019.

And with it, Narendra Modi’s tweet celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party’s re-election victory created the most buzz on the internet. According to Twitter, PM Modi’s tweet on May 23, 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the “Golden Tweet” in India.

“Together we will build a strong and inclusive India,” Modi proclaimed on Twitter as the results became clear. “India wins yet again!”

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

When it comes to sports, Virat Kohli wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday, was the most retweeted tweet.

On the occasion of Dhoni’s 38th birthday, the Indian captain on July 7, 2019 posted a heartfelt tweet with a picture of the duo together, which melted the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the Tamil entertainment industry continued to rule hearts as well as the Twitter charts.

Actor Vijay’s tweet sharing the poster of his film Bigil became the tweet to receive the most retweets in the entertainment sector, as well as became the tweet to achieve the most retweets with comments overall.

The hashtags which created the most noise on Twitter were — #loksabhaelections2019, #Chandrayaan2, #Cwc19, #Pulwama and #Srticle370.

One of the most exciting and momentous events for India this year was ISRO’s #Chandrayaan2 mission which represented a technological leap and highlighted India’s contribution to space exploration, as the world took to Twitter to respond to every development.

Among most mentioned handles in politics, Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as the leader on Twitter, followed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With Agency inputs)