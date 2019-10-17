Born early in 2018, Gul Panag‘s son Nihal seems to be blessed with the sharp grasping skills of his actor-entrepreneur mother and his recent video is proof. Flaunting his memorising skills, Gul set not just fans but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too gushing over the “extremely adorable” kid.

Taking to her social media handle, Gul shared the video which shows Nihal sitting in her lap and identifying “Moji ji” in magazines and newspapers on her prompt. She captioned the video, “So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me – often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it ‘for the camera’. @Openthemag (sic).”

So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me – often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it ‘for the camera’. @Openthemag pic.twitter.com/lQCLWqQOeZ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 16, 2019

Quick to notice, PM Modi acknowledged the affection as he retweeted the video with blessings for Gul’s little munchkin. His tweet read, “Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. (sic)”

Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

On the professional front, Gul will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Bypass Road, which marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. While Neil essays the role of a paraplegic in the movie, it also stars Adah Sharma and Rajit Kapur in the thriller drama. The movie is jointly bankrolled by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ.