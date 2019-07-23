Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s affection for children is no secret. He has been spotted and captured interacting with children on many occasions. This time, a young visitor specially came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament on Tuesday. PM referred to the kid as a very special friend. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Modi wrote in the caption, “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today”. Modi posted pictures of him playing with a toddler on his Instagram account, which soon went viral. The beyond adorable pictures has already garnered 1,484,285 likes.

Netizens can’t stop wondering who the cute little baby is. In the first still, the baby can be seen sitting comfortably in the PM’s lap. The Prime Minister is also playfully engrossed with the child. The little bundle of joy looks absolutely delighted and has a wide smile on his face as he can be seen interacting with the PM.

The second picture shows the baby looking curiously at the other things kept on the office table. Of all the things on the table, the toddler appears to be most taken by what looked like two bars of chocolates.

Fans and followers of Modi have flooded the comment box with questions about the little baby.

Take a look at the pictures of Narendra Modi with the cute little baby:

View this post on Instagram A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Jul 23, 2019 at 2:12am PDT



We even came across some interesting theories about the little one’s identity. One Instagram user speculated that the child may be Rohit Sharma’s daughter. Some even guessed that it might be Home Minister Amit Shah’s grandchild.