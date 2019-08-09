PM Narendra Modi broke the internet with the revelation that he will soon be seen in a special episode with popular television presenter Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild. Now, the leader of the country is seen making some powerful statements in the new promo of the show. The episode is going to be aired on August 12 on Discovery channel and the new video shows the PM talking about cleanliness in India, laws of nature and other important things.

He says, “Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean,” when Grylls asks him about the need and efforts towards cleanliness of India. The Prime Minister adds that Indians are known to have inculcated the habit of personal hygiene in their personal lives since ages and he’s sure that this habit will extend to social hygiene as well. “Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it, and now we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon,” Modi explains.

PM Modi adds that Indian culture doesn’t approve of taking any life. “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist,” he reveals when asked by Grylls to use an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger. The special episode has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park. Modi also says, “We should not take this place as a danger zone. When we go against nature then everything becomes dangerous; human beings too become dangerous. On the other hand, if we co-operate with nature, then she also co-operates with us,” Modi says.

The show has Edward Michael Grylls going on an adventure trip with the PM in the stunning and difficult locations of India. As they set on a voyage to discover nature’s wonders, Modi also expresses his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.