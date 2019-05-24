Just a day after the Lok Sabha election results 2019, Vivek Oberoi starrer Narendra Modi biopic titled as PM Narendra Modi, has finally released. After a lot of controversies, the film has hit the screens. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi tells the story of how a ‘chaiwala’ turned out to be the country’s Prime Minister.

The film has garnered a mixed reaction from Tweeples. They have already started giving their views on social media. While some think the acting of Vivek Oberoi is amazing and the movie is the perfect reason why Narendra Modi has performed exceedingly well in the Lok Sabha elections, others claimed that the actor and the movie is the perfect example of propaganda. However, B-Town has given thumbs to the movie. Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to tweet about the movie. He tweeted saying, “Dear @ vivekoberoi your film # PMNarendraModi releases today -wishing you stupendous success at the BoxOffice.

Take a look at the reviews here:

Watching #PMNarendraModi Movie.@vivekoberoi did a fantastic work in the movie… Must watch movie pic.twitter.com/SOBiSSHNU4 — Anuj Bose (@AnujBoser) May 24, 2019

Delhi ki audience ka verdict: A motivational movie!

Get your tickets in advance and watch #PMNarendraModi in cinemas from tomorrow: https://t.co/Nqry1zx58B#PMNarendraModiOn24thMay #DekhengeModiBiopic pic.twitter.com/uUPnZNyeaH — PM Narendra Modi (@ModiTheFilm2019) May 23, 2019

Just saw film PM Narendra Modi-very good act by @vivekoberoi He lived it.very natural act.outstanding direction of @OmungKumar

What an amazing life of our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.so inspiring

Hats off for a self made man & a great https://t.co/3VhjRCBtZw watch this film — Vikas Shrivastav (@vikasshrivastav) May 23, 2019

Watching movie #PMNarendraModi Chai pe Charcha

Shiksha, bina kharcha 🙂@vivekoberoi

I m curious to know- kya vakai movie Guide left that impression on Modi ji? Mai desh nahi jhukne dunga –

Nice song — Laghbhag Aazad (@Lagbhag_Aazad) May 24, 2019

After watching premiere of biopic #PMNarendraModi, I request all to see this motivating journey of a small village boy becoming PM of #India. Incidents like hoisting flag at Lal Chowk, #Kashmir & the #Kutch earthquake brought back my own memories of those times. #ModiBiopic pic.twitter.com/8NJNgCcR9O — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) May 22, 2019

Full of patrotism, this well scripted movie PM Narendra Modi along with many other messages gives an important message that Nation comes first and never the religion. Simply @OmungKumar at it’s best. Congrats to the whole cast & crew …

5/5 ratings without a second thought !! pic.twitter.com/5j5Pld7Rfc — Dinesh Sudarshan Soi (@CastingDinesh) May 23, 2019

It’s interval & What a movie!! Even if u think it’s real or not but u will love it for sure. This movie is going to be all time Blockbuster #PMNarendraModi — Jon Snow ⭐ (@IAnkitVivekSRK) May 24, 2019

#PMNarendraModi movie is mha faltuuu… Ek dum bakwaas… Dont waste ur valuable money on this d grade movie….. 🌟 — Md sami (@Mdsami48778647) May 24, 2019

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming Bollywood biopic “PM Narendra Modi” featuring Vivek Oberoi. The poster reads: “Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi… Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM Narendra Modi is coming again and this time no one can stop him).” The new poster features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is set to essay the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding a conch shell with his head held high. At the poster launch, Vivek said: “I would want that the country benefits with Modiji’s return as a Prime Minister… I want children to watch this film and learn from it. People who aspire to have a career in politics have an idol.”