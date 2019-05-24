Just a day after the Lok Sabha election results 2019, Vivek Oberoi starrer Narendra Modi biopic titled as PM Narendra Modi, has finally released. After a lot of controversies, the film has hit the screens. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi tells the story of how a ‘chaiwala’ turned out to be the country’s Prime Minister.
The film has garnered a mixed reaction from Tweeples. They have already started giving their views on social media. While some think the acting of Vivek Oberoi is amazing and the movie is the perfect reason why Narendra Modi has performed exceedingly well in the Lok Sabha elections, others claimed that the actor and the movie is the perfect example of propaganda. However, B-Town has given thumbs to the movie. Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to tweet about the movie. He tweeted saying, “Dear
@vivekoberoi your film #PMNarendraModi releases today -wishing you stupendous success at the BoxOffice.
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming Bollywood biopic “PM Narendra Modi” featuring Vivek Oberoi. The poster reads: “Aa rahe hain dobara PM Narendra Modi… Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM Narendra Modi is coming again and this time no one can stop him).” The new poster features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is set to essay the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding a conch shell with his head held high. At the poster launch, Vivek said: “I would want that the country benefits with Modiji’s return as a Prime Minister… I want children to watch this film and learn from it. People who aspire to have a career in politics have an idol.”