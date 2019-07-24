It has now become very common for people abandoning their pets and it has also become a concern now. In a recent incident, a three-year-old Pomeranian was abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram. The owner while abandoning the dog tied a note on his neck that reveals the reason behind the abandonment. The owner apparently had a problem with the dog’s ‘illicit relationship’ she had with the dog in the neighbourhood.

A passerby saw the abandoned dog and it was rescued by the People of Animals. Speaking to The News Minute, PFA volunteer Shameem said, “I took her home and put her in my kennel. She is really nice, someone would adopt her soon. But there is a really hopeful look on her face, expecting that her owner would come to pick her up.”

The note that was left with the dog reads, “It is a disciplined dog. Good habits. Doesn’t require a lot of food. It is free from diseases. She’s given bath five days a week and she only barks. She has never bitten anyone in three years. She mostly eats milk, biscuits and eggs. She is abandoned because she was in an illicit relationship with a neighbourhood dog.”

Shameem added, “The dog is in heat. And that’s what dogs do when they are in heat – they mate. If the weird owner didn’t want the dog to breed, there is sterilisation. But if they wanted her to be a ‘virgin’, they would have to lock her up in a room.”