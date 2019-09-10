Actor Pooja Batra, who has been in the news for her wedding with Dabangg actor Nawab Shah, is an avid social media user. From inspiring younglings with her fitness regime to sharing hot pictures with her hubby, her social media is on fire nowadays. She keeps sharing photos with Nawab and they speak volume about their sizzling chemistry. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her yet another picture posing sensuously with Nawab Shah.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a black bikini and brief while Nawab can be seen twinning with her in black casual wear. Pooja, flaunting her perfectly toned body looks ultra hot and Nawab looks dabber, as always.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her and Nawab pictures from the latest photoshoot. In the shared picture, Pooja looks stunning in the maroon dress and red heels. With bold makeup and pearl jewellery, she is making her fans go crazy over her. Nawab can be seen all suited up and he looks dashing while posing for the camera. Sharing the post, Pooja wrote, “So fun shooting together. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram So fun shooting together A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) on Sep 4, 2019 at 9:11pm PDT



For uninitiated, “Pooja Batra recently tied the knot with Dabangg actor Nawab Shah. The couple took to social media to share the pictures from their wedding and it went viral in no time. Pooja also spoke to Bombay Times about her wedding and said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”