Actor Pooja Batra, who recently got married to Dabangg actor Nawab Shah, has been into the news after her wedding pictures went viral on social media. Not just that, but she has also been sharing her hot pictures on Instagram giving some major fitness goals. Earlier today, she has uploaded her picture in a white bikini and polka dot pants and looks drop-dead gorgeous. The bold red lipstick, matching earrings and natural hair are complimenting her look. Fans are smitten by her bold avatar and have been pouring appreciation comments.

One user commented, “So beautiful” while the other wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

One comment out of all the comment was of her hubby Nawab Shah. He commented with a heart emoticon.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Be your own idol. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Be your own idol ~@sophiaamoruso A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her wedding pictures from her Arya Samaj wedding. In the photos, she can be seen dressed as a bride in a green saree with a pink veil on her head while Nawab looks dapper in off white kurta.

View this post on Instagram We Did ♥️ A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT

In the second picture, Pooja can be seen donning a beautiful lehenga with a net veil on the head while Nawab looks in love in a blue sherwani. The newly married twin in blue and the photo is from their pre-wedding ceremony.



After her wedding pictures took the internet by storm, she confessed in an interview with Bombay Times about her marriage to Nawab Shah. She said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”