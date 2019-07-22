Actor Pooja Batra is into the buzz after the news of her wedding with Nawab Shah came out. Soon after the news broke out, fans started to scan her social media and she didn’t disappoint them. From sharing her wedding pictures to her hot photos, her Instagram is a treat to her fans. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her another hot picture and we are smitten by her latest look. Dressed in a red shirt, she teamed up her look with faded denim short. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting in sheer black lingerie and looks hot, as always.

With subtle makeup, smokey eyes and hairs kept natural, she is a beauty to behold. In the photo, she is leaning against the wall and she will surely make you fall in love with her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Monday’s (sic)”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Monday’s ♥️ A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 21, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT



Earlier, her picture in white bikini and polka dot p[ants went viral on social media. The bold red lipstick, matching earrings and natural hair are complimenting her look. Fans are smitten by her bold avatar and have been pouring appreciation comments. One comment out of all the comment was of her hubby Nawab Shah. He commented with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram Be your own idol ~@sophiaamoruso A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT



Recently, she opened up to Bombay Times about her wedding to Dabangg actor Nawab Shah. She said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”