Actor Pooja Batra and Dabangg 3 actor Nawab Shah recently got married and their wedding pictures took the internet by storm. Lately, she has also been quiet active on social media and keeps sharing her sizzling hot photos on Instagram. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share yet another picture with her hubby Nawab. In the photo, the newlywed couple raises the hotness bar as they strike a romantic pose. While Pooja can be seen donning a pint net lingerie, Nawab is sporting a casual look in grey t-shirt. Not only this, but she also flaunts her diamond-studded engagement ring.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mi Amor (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has shared another hot photo along with Nawab. Dressed in a red dress and donning a red lipstick, she looked gorgeous while Nawab can be seen sporting a semi-formal look. She captioned it, “With My Bluetooth 📸 by @buntyprashantstudio_official. (sic)”

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja opened up about her wedding and said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

She further spoke about how Nawab proposed her and she said, “During the initial days of our relationship, there was this one time when he came to pick me up at the airport, and according to him, he wanted to pop the question right then. However, he got nervous and dropped the idea (laughs!). He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family.”