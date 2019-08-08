Actor Pooja Batra, who is known for raising temperatures on social media, has once again set the internet on fire with her hot pool picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo, taking a dip in the pool in a sexy white bikini. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, bold red lipstick and matching earrings. The photo is from her outing in Madhya Pradesh and it will urge you to hit the pool instantly.

The photo has gone viral on social media and her fans have flooded her post with thousands of comments. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Everywhere. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 💦 💧Everywhere A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:10pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared a similar picture in a pool while performing yoga in the water. She captioned it as, “Yoga does not change the way we see things. It transforms the person who sees.” ~ B.K.S. Iyengar One of the many important benefits yoga offers is that it can help us reset an overworked nervous system stuck in a stress-induced fight-or-flight mode. (sic)”



Known for a perfectly toned body, she has also uploaded her picture in a pink crop top and neon pants. She captioned it, “The grass is greener where you water it. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram The grass is greener where you water it A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on Aug 4, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT



Pooja Batra recently tied the knot with Dabangg actor Nawab Shah. The couple took to social media to share the pictures from their wedding and it went viral in no time. Pooja also spoke to Bombay Times about her wedding and said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”