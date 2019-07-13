Actor Pooja Batra recently got married to actor Nawab Shah and their happy pictures are currently going viral on social media. However, what has now got her fans’ attention is her latest picture. Pooja has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a white bikini top and a pair of denim shorts. The former supermodel looks sensuous in her latest Instagram picture that has received more than 33k likes on the photo-sharing app.

The caption on her photo says, “Weekend Vibes”. Check this out:

Pooja and Nawab were staying in Delhi for a while for some work commitments. The couple has now moved to Pune. The rumours about their wedding turned true when Nawab posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which he was flaunting his giant ring while Pooja’s hand was adorned with a traditional chooda, meant to be worn by newly-married women. The caption on Nawab’s post added more beauty to their bond. It read, “A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥”

In fact, Nawab’s Instagram timeline is filled with happy photos of himself and Pooja. In one picture, the couple is seen posing around a beach. While Pooja looks stunning wearing a red coloured bikini top, Nawab is seen posing shirtless, flaunting his perfectly chiseled physique. “Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ❤️🦋🦂,” reads the caption on his post:

While the couple hasn’t officially announced their wedding, the sources say that they are yet to register their marriage. “They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab’s sister’s wedding,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.