Popular Bollywood actor Pooja Batra is a fitness role model for many of her fans. She first rose to fame when she was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. The first film she signed was Virasat opposite Anil Kapoor in 1997 followed by another hit movie Bhai opposite Sunil Shetty. She went on to work in over 20 films including Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

Pooja Batra is more into fitness rather than films. She has recently made headlines when she announced her marriage with actor Nawab Shah. Both got married on 4 July 2019 in Delhi according to Arya Samaj traditions.

After stalking her Instagram account we got to know that apart from good looks and acting, Pooja is known for her great fitness. She today shared her secret mantra to fitness and it is Surya Namaskar. In the post, the actor has shared a video and mentioned that she does yoga every day. “The ancient yogis viewed the spine as a spiritual channel through which the power of Prana is channelled, On an energetic level, this is our body of light, and the aim of all of yoga is to amplify this sacred part of our being. I follow a simple yoga practice in my everyday routine that constitutes of 32 Asana and some inversions. You don’t have to become an acrobat to practice yoga, just listen to your body and go with the flow. 📽 by @nawwabshah #yogaeverydamnday #yogawithpoojabatra”.

Watch Pooja Batra doing Surya Namaskar:

Pooja often flaunts her bikini body on social media. A few days ago, she posted a swimwear picture which went viral within a few minutes of upload.

On the personal front, Pooja is currently associated with various charitable causes including AIDS.