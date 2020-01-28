Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde is certainly among those who believe in giving hotness goals and breaking the internet with glamorous pictures. Riding high on the success of her last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja is touted as one of the most successful female stars not just in Bollywood but South industry as well.

Pooja is working round the clock fulfilling work commitments from one set to the other, barely has time to sleep, forget about working out. However, she manages to look hot in Manish Malhotra couture. Pooja is donning a velvet lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The designer blouse has stunning embroidery work that is enhancing the look. She is wearing beautiful diamond jewellery from Kalasha Fine Jewels. The diva kept her hair open to complete the look. The diva can be seen ‘caught in the moment’.

While sharing the pics, the actor wrote, “or the famous #ramulooramulaa song in one of my faves @manishmalhotra05 ❤️”. Manish Malhotra also shared a couple of her pics.

Recently, Pooja attended an event hosted by, CURE Foundation. The event was held to announce the 6th Biennial ‘Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup’, a world-class golf tournament which will be held as a fund-raiser and awareness initiative to support the child cancer patient.

“I don’t think this is something that only actors or celebrities should do. It has to come from within. It is important to create the habit and culture of giving back to society. You never know who you may inspire in the process.

“I just wanted to do my bit, children are resilient and most children with cancer can be treated and not having money should not be something that stops that. Hoping to do more soon. I’ve always believed in doing my bit and giving back to society as much as possible. A small act of love can go a long way. We should do as much as we can,” Pooja said.

A On the work front, Pooja will be next seen opposite Prabhas in a romantic film.