Popular band Parikrama on Wednesday unveiled the video of their song Tears of the wizard. This is their first music video in over 20 years.

“Tears of the wizard is a song the band wrote after being inspired by The Lord Of The Rings films. The wizard in Lord Of The Rings is Gandalf the great, the song is for him, because he is the band’s favourite character from the movie,” said Subir Malik of Parikrama.

“The main feel of Parikrama is always to play live. It was never to come up with songs or albums. With the change in the market, visual representation is needed. So, we are also changing with times and that’s the reason we have come up with this video as the first official release after 20 years,” Malik added.

The song premiered on Vh1 India and the official YouTube channel of Parikrama, which also consists of Nitin Malik, Sonam Sherpa, Saurabh Chaudhry, Gaurav Balani and Srijan Mahajan.

The band’s last music video was for the song But it rained in 1996.