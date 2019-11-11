Ayodhya: Every year, Ayodhya witnesses thousands of devotees, who flock the temple town to take a holy dip in River Saryu on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. But this year, the occasion is going to be all the more special because of the historic judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Post the verdict, the town is likely to become a major tourist attraction and a record number of visitors are expected to pay a visit on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday.

Lakhs of devotees are already thronging the town to take a dip in Saryu in Ram ki Paidi and Naya Ghat. For many people, taking a dip in Ayodhya’s rivers will be extremely special this year as it comes days after the Supreme Court verdict.

Anticipating such a huge congregation, police in Ayodhya is now gearing up for the arrangements and keeping extra vigil to maintain peace in the city.

“Over five lakh devotees are likely to take a dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Ayodhya. On normal days, around 8,000 visitors visit Ramjanmabhoomi for darshan. On festive occasions, the number crosses 50,000. Now, since the judgment has come on Ramjanmabhoomi, the number of visitors may increase as well,” Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told PTI.

Various health, sanitation, and drinking water facilities have also been put in place for the convenience of visitors.

Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the auspicious Kartik month of the Hindu lunar calendar and will be celebrated on November 12 this year. On this day, people take a ritualistic bath in a water body like a lake or a river which is known as ‘Kartik snana’.

Kartik month holds great importance for the Hindus as this is the only month in which both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are duly worshipped. Kartik Purnima is also called Dev Diwali, Dev Deepawali, Tripuri Poornima or Tripurari Purnima in different regions of the country.

Kartik Purnima is also the birthday of Sri Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru and the founder of Sikhism.