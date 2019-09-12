The phenomenal success of Baahubali on national as well as international turfs had garnered massive fandom for the lead star Prabhas who now, keeps making headlines courtesy the crazy antics of his fans post the release of his recent Hindi film, Saaho. As per latest reports, a crazy fan climbed a cellphone tower in Jangam, Telangana on Wednesday and threatened to jump off if a meeting was not arranged with his favourite star.

Grabbing the headlines on local news channels and online news platforms, the fan grabbed enough limelight with his visuals that immediately went viral and tensed up the cops and locals who gathered around the tower. According to TOI, the fan refused to climb down until Prabhas arrived at the spot. There were no reports later of how and when the man was brought down or if the news reached Prabhas ever.

Please Checkout this news – Crazy Prabhas Fan On Cell Tower https://t.co/BWppGNq4LS pic.twitter.com/suqOrRtdHb — manatelugu to (@manatelugu) September 11, 2019

Earlier, a fan was electrocuted to death during Saaho’s release while hanging up a flex board at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

On the professional front, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho collected over Rs 400 crore since release but failed to garner very good reviews. While the film opened well at the ticket window, it is in constant plagiarism battle after many accused that the film’s storyline and visuals are lifted from other artists’ works.

The Sujeeth-directorial released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi after being shot at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and sees Shraddha and Prabhas sharing screen space for the first time. Saaho also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday in never-seen-before avatars.