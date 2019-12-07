New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar made a bizarre statement on Friday saying that no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.
“No Indian study has shown pollution shortens life. Let us not create fear psychosis among people,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said in the Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.
Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he said such studies might not be based on first generation data. While discussing the issue of air pollution, Javadekar also said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb it and that the efforts are bearing fruits.
However, what stood out the most during that discussion was Javadekar’s claim, which was trolled massively on social media. Twitter erupted in criticism against the Union Minister for such an irresponsible and misinformed statement.
Negating his statement, many also produced reports which clearly state that there is indeed a relation between the two
Notably, as per news agency Reuters, as pollution was choking New Delhi, a total of 140 air purifiers were purchased for Prime Minister’s offices and at least six other government agencies .The central government had spent 3.6 million rupees, to buy air purifiers for PM Modi’s offices and at least six central departments between 2014 and 2017, according to government data reviewed by Reuters.