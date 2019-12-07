New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar made a bizarre statement on Friday saying that no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.

“No Indian study has shown pollution shortens life. Let us not create fear psychosis among people,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said in the Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.

Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he said such studies might not be based on first generation data. While discussing the issue of air pollution, Javadekar also said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb it and that the efforts are bearing fruits.

However, what stood out the most during that discussion was Javadekar’s claim, which was trolled massively on social media. Twitter erupted in criticism against the Union Minister for such an irresponsible and misinformed statement.

Another Joker in Parliament. If Prakash Javadekar had ever studied physics and chemistry, he would not have said such absurd things. https://t.co/PQBmTYiUC8 — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) December 6, 2019

Just like box office collection shows economy is well and traffic on road shows that automobile sector is booming. This is just like that right @PrakashJavdekar https://t.co/XmB4W0sb1U — Nishant Mody (@modynishant) December 6, 2019

The way BJP ministersare speaking on any important topics shows their lack of seriousness.For eg @PiyushGoyal on Einstein theory is not based on maths.@nsitharaman on not eating onion.@PrakashJavdekar statement saying that pollution do not reduce lives. Please @BJP4India think. — Chandan mishra (@Chandan64677914) December 6, 2019

Why has @PrakashJavdekar reduced himself to the level of some loony @BJP4India MPs and MLAs?

Does "Dr" Javdekar genuinely believe there is no link between air pollution and health, or is he just doctoring the facts? 😂 https://t.co/D7vZJgbOfc — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) December 7, 2019

Why are then Government offices buying air-purifiers on taxpayer money? Asks… https://t.co/frYK5RUiCI — Junglee Chandra Vikash (@cvikash) December 7, 2019

Negating his statement, many also produced reports which clearly state that there is indeed a relation between the two

Hello @PrakashJavdekar – here is an Indian study at IIT Delhi in 2012 that did health impacts analysis of particulate pollution in Delhi and estimated 7,350–16,200 premature deaths and 6 million asthma attacks per yr. What now? https://t.co/WLR4dpb1ag https://t.co/k25aKViKrB — SamSays (@samjawed65) December 7, 2019

There's literally 100s of papers & articles published & accepted on how air pollution is linked with heart & lung diseases. Just because @PrakashJavdekar cant read, doesn't mean alphabets haven't been invented. All it takes is understanding of science. https://t.co/lY9w11cgVN — Vighnesh Nayak (@goddamnviggy) December 6, 2019

Notably, as per news agency Reuters, as pollution was choking New Delhi, a total of 140 air purifiers were purchased for Prime Minister’s offices and at least six other government agencies .The central government had spent 3.6 million rupees, to buy air purifiers for PM Modi’s offices and at least six central departments between 2014 and 2017, according to government data reviewed by Reuters.