Actor Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou, never shies away to flaunt her baby bump by sharing bold pictures. In the latest post, she is embracing the stretch marks, weight gain and her motherhood. Taking to Instagram, 2.0 actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a topless picture. She teamed up her look with loose trousers and a huge hat paired up with earrings and subtle makeup.

In the post, she has also revealed that she will be spending the rest of the summer in Greece and will be waiting for her child to be born. Currently, Amy is in her 33 weeks and have also kept herself busy with travelling and promotional events.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy… Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture posing in front of Blenheim Palace in printed long dress and looked stunning, as always. She captioned it, “Beautiful afternoon for The Long Summer Lunch. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Beautiful afternoon for The Long Summer Lunch A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 4, 2019 at 6:21am PDT



Amy and George have been together for the past four years now. The rumours of their relationship first made the rounds in the year 2015. However, on New Year’s eve this time, Amy announced her engagement with George. She posted a photo of the man kissing her as she flaunted her engagement ring. She announced the news of pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year with a beautiful photo of her and George.