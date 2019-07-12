Actor Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou but that does not stop her from travelling or taking up the fun activities. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her picture flaunting her baby bump and fans just can’t keep calm. In the photo, she can be seen taking a boat ride in a white dress and a jute hat.

“This little one has been to more places in the last nine months than I’d been in my first nine years… Baby world traveller,” Amy captioned the picture.

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture from Italy. In the picture, she can be seen looking at her baby bump as she sits on the bed. Dressed in a white robe, she captioned the photo as, “We woke up in Italy! PASTA FOR BREKKY! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram We woke up in Italy! PASTA FOR BREKKY!!! A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jul 8, 2019 at 2:55am PDT



She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her other notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

On the work front, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. She has been away from the movies ever since but her fans are always in for a treat every time she posts something on social media. She announced the news of pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year with a beautiful photo of her and George.