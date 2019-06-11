Actor Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou and she doesn’t shy away to flaunt her baby bump and have some fun. Recently, the 2.0 actor took part in the car rally in Europe and her pictures are the proof that even pregnancy can’t stop her from doing fun activities and at the same time slaying, like no other can. The pictures from the car race rally during her Europe vacation was shared by her on the Instagram and we can’t stop gushing over soon-to-be-mother Amy.

In the first picture, she stopped at the polo stadium and gets herself clicked with horses. Donning a white top with a palazzo and a jacket, she completed her look with sunglasses.

In another photo, Amy can be seen posing in a white dress as she flaunts her baby bump. She can be seen posing with her girl gang. She captioned it, “@wiesmann_automotive TEAM 37 copilot swap over Heyyy @sydneylimaa.”



She has also shared her picture in a red jumpsuit, sitting on a sports car and posing with her friends. She wrote, “DAY 1 LDN Ready to ride in our @wiesmannsportscars Please support us, we are raising money for 3 amazing African charities that change the lives of so many mothers and their children. #TEAM37 the link is in my bio! It takes 2 minutes to make a difference.”



She has also shared some more pictures from her Europe vacation. She captioned it, “DAY 2 PARIS we made it!! After a couple of setbacks and nearly a dozen hours later, the @cash_and_rocket gang arrived in Pariiii and we couldn’t be more motivated! 80 empowering women all on the same mission #DriveTheChange @wiesmannsportscars being our ultimate wheels for the rally,”

View this post on Instagram @cash_and_rocket READY with @zaramartin and @wiesmannsportscars A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jun 5, 2019 at 3:54am PDT



On the work front, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. She has been away from the movies ever since but her fans are always in for a treat every time she posts something on social media. She announced the news of pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year with a beautiful photo of her and George.